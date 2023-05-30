San Diego's proposed homeless encampment ban facing opposition

Local group the People's Council San Diego creates petition to oppose the ordinance.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council will vote on whether to ban homeless encampments on public property two weeks from now.

The proposal has the support of Mayor Todd Gloria as the city searches for solutions, however, opponents are working to stop it tonight.

If passed the new law would make it illegal to set up tents on city sidewalks. People who oppose it say criminalizing homelessness is not the answer.

"I don't think you're going to see the crisis be alleviated at all. I think you're going to see these people moved into other regions, pushed away from the services," said Casey with the People's Council San Diego.

City outreach and services made a world of difference for George Meyers.

"I had chronic kidney disease. I had two strokes. I used to live on the streets as a homeless for three years, four years," Meyers said.

He worked with a caseworker from the rapid-rehousing program PATH and was matched with affordable housing. Now he lives floors above the sidewalks he once had to call home. CBS 8 asked him his thoughts on the potential encampment ban.

"Where do they expect them to go. Where would they go?," he said.

This is one of the questions the People's Council San Diego is asking. The group is made up of local activists who created this petition against the Unsafe Housing Ordinance.

"The goal of the petition is to have Mayor Gloria and the city council rescind this ordinance proposal and recommit to the permanent supportive housing, safe campsites, more 24 hour public access bathrooms," Casey said.

Casey says San Diego should also look at how other cities tackle homelessness.

"Houston is a great example for the housing first approach. They moved 25,000 unhoused people off the streets into permanent housing. They're staying long-term one or two years," Casey said.

Meanwhile, those in favor of the ordinance say it would make the city a safer place.

If approved, the mayor's office says the ordinance would likely go into effect sometime in August. The full city council will vote on June 13.