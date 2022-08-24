Power outage affects thousands in East County and SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power was restored to thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Wednesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website.
Power outages were reported across the county including SDSU, Lake Murray, La Mesa and El Cajon areas, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.
More than 14,000 customers were without power in the Lake Murray/ Mission Gorge/ Sycamore Canyon/ La Mesa/ Fletcher Hills/ El Cajon/ Grantville/ Allied Gardens/ Del Cerro/ Rolando/ E State College/ Kensington/ Talmadge/ W State College areas.
SDSU released a statement Wednesday informing students that they were aware of the outage impacting parts of the campus.
SDG&E is assessing the outage to determine the cause.
