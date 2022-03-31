Professional sign-spinner gears up for competition in Las Vegas

Davis Davis has been spinning for seven years and has finished in the top ten three years in a row.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — From commercials on TV, bus bench advertisements and huge billboards, the world is filled with things trying to get your attention.

Davis Davis, does it competitively. When Davis was 18 years-old, he needed a job.

He joined AArrow Sign Spinners, a company that will spin your company’s logo on a busy street corner like this one just outside of Petco Park.

Turns out, he has quite a flair for it.

"Have you ever seen those guys out on the corners doing the crazy tricks? That's me." said Davis. "I'm one of the best ones at it. I really enjoy spinning signs. It started as a job, it became a hobby then it became a lifestyle."

He’s not kidding about being one of the best.

Since 2007 AArrow has been holding the World Sign Spinning Championship on Freemont Street in Las Vegas.

Competing against spinners from around the world, Davis has finished in the top ten three years in a row.

"It's judged based off three categories: technical ability, execution and style," said Davis. "I've got signature tricks. I've been working on a few and I want to pull those out this year."

On April 9, Davis will fly out from his native San Diego to Las Vegas to hopefully win the $5,000 prize money and bring a championship to Southern California.

While he’s something of a human billboard, there is no doubt a talent behind sign spinning. His rhythm and tricks, will no doubt catch the judge’s eyes in Las Vegas.

If you'd like to see the competition it will be lived streamed on AArrow Sign Spinners Facebook Page.