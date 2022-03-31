Transgender pride flag flies in Hillcrest | Transgender Day of Visibility 2022

Dozens gathered on University Ave. to honor the lives of transgender and non-binary people and their fight for visibility.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego LGBT Community Center commemorated International Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, with the raising of the Transgender Pride Flag.

Dozens gathered for the ceremony at the Hillcrest Pride Flagpole on University Ave. to honor the lives of transgender and non-binary people and their fight for visibility.

Local artists, vendors and community members listened to speeches promoting the visibility of transgender and non-binary San Diegans.

Organizers also announced the Transgender Day of Empowerment on April 8, that will provide scholarships to transgender students in San Diego.

The Center provides 80,000 services a year, it’s one of the largest and oldest LGBTQ centers in the country and has come a long way since it started as a phone line in a closet in 1972.

President Joe Biden issued a Proclamation on Transgender Day Of Visibility. In his statement, Biden acknowledged the adversity faced by transgender and non-binary people in America.

“We acknowledge the adversity and discrimination that the transgender community continues to face across our Nation and around the world,” said Biden.

🏳️‍⚧️ The Transgender Pride Flag goes up in Hillcrest today for Transgender Day of Visibility #TransDayOfVisibility #ThecenterSD Posted by Project TRANS at The Center on Thursday, March 31, 2022

In his remarks, Biden mentioned the unprecedented violence facing transgender women of color.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the deadliest year on record for transgender and gender non-conforming people.

“Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and joy. We must honor their lives with action by advancing equity and civil rights for all transgender people,” said Biden.

Biden made history in 2021 when Assistant Secretary for Health, Dr. Rachel Levine became the first openly transgender administration member to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

On Thursday, The Department of Health and Human Services became the first federal agency to fly the Transgender Pride Flag in front of a federal building.

On this International #TransDayofVisibility, I say to our transgender communities: we see you, we stand with you, and we will be there for you. For the first time in history, the transgender flag is flying in front of a federal agency, @HHSGov’s Hubert Humphrey building. pic.twitter.com/7vpYZJI4KY — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) March 31, 2022

Thursday's ceremony organized by The Center marks the start of in-person pride celebrations returning to Hillcrest.

This summer will bring the return of San Diego Pride, July 7- July 17 which will mark the first full return of the festival since 2019.