Protesters rally against controversial Senate Bill 10

SAN DIEGO — Outside Fashion Valley Mall on the sidewalk near the 163 offramp, more than 150 people were protesting San Diego’s high-density housing initiatives; particularly the city’s consideration of Senate Bill 10 on Saturday.

"Hey, hey! Ho, ho! SB-10 has go to go!” shouted the protesters.

The controversial SB-10 allows cities to choose to authorize construction for property owners to replace a single-family home with up to 10 units depending on the square footage of the lot if it's located near transit.

The bill was already passed by the state Senate last year. If passed by the city, San Diego would be one of the first cities in the state to implement it.

"San Diego is the only city foolish enough to opt into it. We believe it's unconstitutional and it would totally ruin our city," said Bonnie Kutch, founder of San Diegans for Responsible Growth.

While some Californians argue abolishing single-family zoning is the best way to alleviate the housing crisis, protesters say it won’t solve the issue and will only create more problems.

"We're going to become a sea of ugly apartments," said Kutch.

"This doesn’t affect just the wealthy. Everybody isn’t just an old white wealthy person trying to protect their neighborhood. The city council needs to know that SB-10 is not the solution to homelessness," said Paul Krueger, a neighborhood activist.

Protesters say the high-density housing initiatives would go against the city’s climate action goals, fail to provide affordable housing and ruin the quality of life.

"SB-10 is not a solution for housing. It's going to turn San Diego into Los Angeles. We need to save and protect our communities," said Amy Reichert, candidate for District 4 County Supervisor.

"No one wants to feel the boot on their neck and that’s how we feel in the neighborhoods," said Tom Mullaney, Executive Director of Livable San Diego.

They say a better solution would be a plan that correlates with San Diego’s population and provides opportunities for home ownership.

The city told CBS 8:

“San Diego is facing a severe housing shortage and there has been a demand for more attainable home opportunities. Senate Bill 10 provides us with a tool to help produce more affordable homes for families in all communities.”