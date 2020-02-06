Protests continue across San Diego County on Tuesday

Organizers said they purposefully didn’t advertise the event online so that agitators and counter protesters wouldn’t show up and hijack their message.

SAN DIEGO — Demonstrators gathered again on Tuesday morning at Balboa Park to call for justice for George Floyd and put an end to police brutality.

The group was made up of City College students as well as local San Diegans. They held up a variety of signs with different messages as drivers sped by on 6th Avenue. Some of the protesters took part in Monday’s march which was mostly peaceful for several hours.

The organizer from the group talked to News 8 about what their goal is saying, “The end goal honestly is to uproot the entire system. I mean, it’s the entire system of policing, it’s the entire system of, you know, white supremacy in our government. It’s America itself. That’s what has to change. It can’t be just police reform, it can’t be just putting, you know, more black people on the police force. It can’t be just those things because it is the system itself. That is what has to change.”

Several officers from San Diego Police watched from within the park as the group peacefully assembled. A California Highway Patrol officer even engaged in a conversation with some of the protesters.

Organizers said they purposefully didn’t advertise the event online so that agitators and counter-protesters wouldn’t show up and hijack their message.