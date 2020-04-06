Watch live: Protesters line the street in Chula Vista, more demonstrations planned in San Diego

Protests Thursday include Chula Vista marching around Eastlake, downtown San Diego marching to North Park, and Oceanside.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — One of several protests planned in San Diego County for Thursday got underway in Chula Vista around 2 p.m. The Black Lives Matter protest gathered at Chula Vista Community Park and planned to march around Eastlake:

"This is a peaceful protest," read a flyer on the march. "We don't condone violence.

Police cars were seen patrolling in the area of the park and some officers were also seen standing with protesters.

Another protest march is set to start in Downtown San Diego at 5 p.m. on Broadway before heading to North Park and back. Social media posts for the evening event tout it as a black-led march for justice and police reform.

Another protest is scheduled in North County San Diego for Thursday afternoon. A demonstration was confirmed for 3 p.m. in Oceanside, according to a spokesperson for the city manager.