Push for San Diego City Council to hold public hearings on spike in January SDG&E bill

Public Power San Diego delivered letters to San Diego Council Members calling on them to hold public hearings immediately.

SAN DIEGO — Public Power San Diego wants the San Diego City Council to hold public hearings on the January rate hike SDG&E customers saw on their bill.

Monday morning, the group delivered letters to council members, demanding they take action.

The group claimed SDG&E's explanation for the bill increase doesn't add up.

"SDG&E has said 90 percent of the gas hike, which is $120 per family and $100 million total, they said 90 percent of the problem was the spot, the commodity price, of gas. Well, we have many questions about relying on spot prices," said Craig Rose, a volunteer with Public Power San Diego."We also surveyed utilities around the west coast, and no utility imposed a rate hike as high as SDGE's," he added.

According to Rose, the rate hike was 114%.

Public Power San Diego has been pushing for a non-profit to take over for SDG&E. The website describes the group as advocates for a publicly owned, independently run, non-profit power utility committed to clean and sustainable energy production and distribution.

"We’re all about prudent, efficient, environmentally sound management of our energy system," said Rose.

"Today, SDG&E is managing our system. We want accountability today. Tomorrow, I want Public Power. But today, I want SDG&E to do the best job they possibly can," he said.

Rose said they want the public, SDG&E, and independent outside experts to participate in these public hearings.

A spokesperson with SDG&E said they explained the January spike to council members during the January 19th council meeting.

CBS 8 reached out to several council members for their response but has yet to receive a response.