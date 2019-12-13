SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — Heavy construction will be back on scene in Del Mar to continue to reinforce the sea bluff and surrounding shore.

Heavy rains in November caused erosion that caused the bluffs to collapse. The erosion caused train service in the area to come to a halt. To get around the area riders were forced to use bus service.

This weekends work will cause the trains to run on a slightly different schedule. When heading south from Oceanside, riders will stop in Solana Beach and take a bus to Santa Fe Depot. When heading north from Solana Beach, riders will be bussed all the way to Oceanside.

While train service will eventually be restored, Geologist Pat Abbot believes more issues are inevitable saying, “part of the problem is this sandstone, it is very loose sandstone. I can pick a chunk of it in my hand and crumble it.”

Full service is expected to be restored by next week, but riders should expect 15-minute delays on Monday.

RELATED: Crews repair bluff erosion near train tracks in Del Mar

RELATED: Train routes disrupted by bluff collapse near tracks in Del Mar