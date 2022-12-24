Ramona home engulfed in flames; person escapes before flames takeover

A person was displaced on Christmas Eve after their Ramona home was engulfed in flames. Medics were requested to tend to one person suffering burn-related injuries.

RAMONA, Calif. — A person was displaced on Christmas Eve after their Ramona home was engulfed in flames.

Cal Fire San Diego firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Highland Trails Drive in the Ramona area around 7:42 p.m. following reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a home was engulfed in flames.

Cal Fire officials detailed the home as a two-story structure surrounded by vegetation.

Video posted to Citizen App showed heavy smoke pouring into the night sky illuminated by the blaze.

Cal Fire tweeted that all occupants made it out of the home, and the fire did not threaten the surrounding vegetation.

#HighlandIC in Ramona [update] All occupants are outside of the structure, no threat to vegetation, firefighters will be committed for approximately 3 hours for extinguishment and overhaul. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 25, 2022

Officials told CBS 8 that one person was displaced by the fire and offered Red Cross assistance, but the person declined the offer.

Medics were requested to tend to one person suffering burn-related injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were estimated to remain on the scene for approximately 3 hours, according to Cal Fire San Diego.