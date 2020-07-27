Remembering Dolores Robledo: Founder of San Diego food chain Roberto's dies at age 90

Behind the booming restaurant was Dolores, a savvy businesswoman and hard-worker who established the Roberto’s name and kept it in the family for her 13 children.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — No matter where you live in San Diego, you've definitely seen a Roberto's Taco Shop. The food chain was founded locally and still thrives with dozens of locations across the county and throughout Nevada.

The popular taco spot may have never been where it is now without founder Dolores Robledo who passed away earlier this month at age 90.

Living in San Diego, you definitely have choices when it comes to Mexican food, but since 1961, burrito-loving Californians have consistently lined up to chow down on Roberto's classic Mexican comfort food. Today, Roberto’s has 70 locations in Nevada and Southern California, but in 1964 it was just a dream for Dolores and Roberto Robledo, Mexican immigrants starting a family in San Diego.

“They started out selling tortillas pretty much out of their house,” said their son Reynaldo Robledo. “They would make tortillas in San Ysidro, California and just sell it to the public.”

Reynaldo is the 12th of 13 children. He remembers as his family grew, so did the family business.

“My brothers and sisters worked really hard to grow the business, along with my parents," he said. "Maybe after 1975, it really started taking off. At one time we had over 30 stores in San Diego.”

Behind the booming restaurant was Dolores, a savvy businesswoman and hard-worker who established the Roberto’s name and kept it in the family for her 13 children, 39 grandchildren, 50 great-grand-children and five great-great-grandchildren.

Dolores passed away at the age of 90 earlier this month. She will not only be remembered for the business that she continued to grow, but her caring spirit and outgoing personality.

“My mom was a wonderful person,” said Reynaldo “Her legacy is going to live on. Roberto’s is a well-established name here in San Diego.”

