'This place deserves to be celebrated' | Red Fox Room reopens in new North Park location

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It was back in March 2020 when The Red Fox Room had to close their doors after being open for nearly 60 years.

However, they built a new restaurant across the street and CBS 8 was there when the first guest walked through the doors.

"We went there, and we were like ‘WOW! we love this place,’" said Marlon Martinez and his wife, who discovered the Red Fox Room 5 years ago

And on Monday, he was the first customer to arrive.

"Jokingly, I said table for one, she tells me if you wait a minute, you'll be our first customer,” said Martinez. “I'm an old school guy, I love vintage, there's not too many of these places,"

And that's exactly what owner Jim Demos wanted to recreate at the new location.

"Most of the stuff, we took from the other space and have been cleaning it forever and a day," said Demos.

Carolyn Naglestad is a 13-year regular.

"I finished my errands, and it was close to noon, and I thought, ‘I'm going to the Red Fox and have a Bloody Mary, YAHOOO!’” said Naglestad.

The paneling may be over 100-years-old and the carving from the 16th century, but behind the scenes it's all modern, a brand-new kitchen but most of the staff is the same crew.

In the dining room, Michele Gonzalez first memories were with her mom.

"She would bring us after a late shift and feed us, the Red Fox was open late and is a really homey place to be," said Gonzalez.

The Red Fox is a classic, relish plates and shrimp cocktail, ice cold salad with blue cheese, thick steaks, baked potatoes, and something to wash it down.

Jim knows that's what his guest come for.

"Everything is as much the same as possible, so when you walk through the front door, you'll feel like you are walking into the Red Fox,” said Demos.

Which is why Gonzalez is there.

"Come for a casual dinner, come for date night, this place deserves to be celebrated," said Gonzalez.

Monday’s opening at the Red Fox was a soft opening. Be sure to all ahead for a reservation so you can start making your own memories.