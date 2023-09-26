Repair work is underway on Serra Mesa Road notorious for potholes

According to the City of San Diego, it's filled more than 400 potholes along Village Glen Drive in the past year.

SAN DIEGO — A big makeover is underway along Village Glen Drive on Tuesday morning.

A City of San Diego crew began giving the street a permanent fix after years of complaints from residents about numerous cracks in the road and potholes.

"This street has needed repair for so long it's unreal," said neighbor Judy Mitchell. "You practically have to get a front-end alignment every time you drive down it."

A community park, a recreation center, and schools are located in the neighborhood located between Aero Drive and Gramercy Drive in Serra Mesa.

"We've patched over 400 potholes over this last year, lot of requests coming through this road," said Patrick Hadley, Deputy Director of the City of San Diego's Transportation Department. "Before we get into the rainy season, the idea was to get this permanent repair done so those pothole patches don't open up in the rain."

The crew doing the work is an in-house team, which the city said allows for a quicker, more cost-efficient road repair.