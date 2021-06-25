San Diegans react to the Derek Chauvin sentence

Activists in San Diego said the judge's sentence of 22.5 years for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin appeared to be fair but not nearly enough.

SAN DIEGO — Rev. Shane Harris said he spoke to George Floyd's cousin Gary Jones, a U.S. Navy sailor stationed in San Diego about how he felt about the sentencing of Derek Chauvin.

“The family feels, and I know particularly with Gary, they really wanted to see some level of sentencing that was reasonable and 22 1/2 years is a long enough time for someone like Derek Chauvin to sit in a cell, and think about what he has done. There is some level of closure, it is obvious that it is not at the level they would want it to be,” said Shane Harris, activist and CEO of People's Association of Justice Advocates.

Yusef Miller of the North County Equity and Justice Coalition said 22 years seems heavy to others, but to us, who have been living this life every day, it is not as heavy as some may think.

“It’s a small step of many steps that need to happen when it comes to police reform. We need real law-enforcement reform and better interaction between law enforcement and the community,” Miller said.



Community activist Tasha Williams echoed that Chauvin sentence did not seem strong enough.

"When will officers get the maximum sentence that my Black brothers and my Black sisters and our Black children get in this justice system?” Williams said.

Floyd's family wanted the maximum sentence of the 30 years for Chauvin.

"My niece Gianna, she needs the closure, I'm asking that he find it suitable to give officer Chauvin the maximum sentence possible,” said brother Philonise Floyd.

The brothers of George Floyd got a chance to address Chauvin directly in court.

“I wanted to know from the man himself. Why? What were you thinking what was going through your head when you hurt your knee on my brothers neck?” said brother Terrence Floyd.

Derek Chauvin spoke out at his sentencing saying due to some additional legal matters he is not able to give a full formal statement.