San Diego AAPI community stands against hate crime as police seek suspect in stabbing of Filipino man

A suspect is sought in the stabbing of a Filipino man in El Cajon; however, police have not called the attack a hate crime as of Thursday.

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was still on the loose as of Thursday after stabbing a Filipino man in East County San Diego last week. El Cajon Police say the man is armed and dangerous. Following the attack, the local AAPI community has come together to stand against hate crimes, though that specific crime has not yet been deemed one by police.

Authorities have asked for the public's help in locating the 24-year-old ex-convict suspected of carrying out the vicious stabbing attack.

Israel Ezekiel Valdivia allegedly jumped the victim at the intersection of Petree Street and Marshall Avenue as the man in his 70s was walking shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Surveillance cameras around the site of the attack captured images of the near-fatal violence, enabling detectives to identify Valdivia as the suspected perpetrator, according to police.

The FBI recently updated its statistics saying last year Asian hate crimes increased by 73% nationwide.

"There’s a fine line of what is a hate crime and what is an act of violence. The act of violence an elderly person without racial slurs is an act of violence, but once they have derogatory remarks due to race or country of origin then it’s deemed API hate," said Joann Fields of the API Initiative in San Diego.

She said hate crimes towards Asians across the country have been increasing and it’s a trend she doesn’t want to see in San Diego.

"What we want is the community to report any type of violence," said Fields.

According to the AAPI organization, there have been 9,000 crimes since 2019.

"Violence against one person is violence against the whole community," said Fields.

Police have not yet determined if the stabbing of the 71-year-old Filipino man in El Cajon was an Asian hate crime.

"That guy just came up behind him and stabbed him left him for dead," said Todd Jones.

Jose Serra walking to meet with Jones, on the morning of Nov. 3. They have known each other for more than 30 years and Jones gets emotional thinking about his best friend.

"He’s always been with me. Always wanting me to be successful," said Jones.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Serra as he’s recovering now – but he’s going to be OK.

In the meantime, Fields said the language we use towards one another and how we act towards each other is important.

"We are a melting pot here in the U.S. to break that cycle is to educate we are your neighbors we’re your teachers your classmates your nurse your doctor why should we hate one another," said Fields.

The suspect in the stabbing, Valdivia is known to carry a large knife, believed to frequent San Diego and Chula Vista and have ties to San Bernardino. He is described as a 5- foot-11-inch, roughly 180-pound Latino with black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He has numerous tattoos, including one in the shape of a large letter "V" on his face.

Valdivia's criminal history includes convictions for elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and numerous drug and theft-related charges.

Anyone with information on Valdivia's whereabouts is asked to avoid approaching him and immediately call police.