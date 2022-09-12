San Diego Bay Parade of Lights in Limbo! | Winter storm on the way

CBS 8 learned organizers will meet with the Coast Guard on Saturday to determine if the parade is still on, or if it will be cancelled due to weather conditions.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Parade of Lights website says the annual event will happen rain or shine. But tonight CBS 8 learned organizers will meet with the Coast Guard Saturday at 9 a.m. to determine if the parade is still on, or if it will be cancelled due to weather conditions.

The theme for the 52nd annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is "FantaSEA on the Bay." But the rain could turn it into a nightmare.

CBS 8 spoke to a couple from Sacramento who rides their boat out of Shelter Island Marina in the parade every year. But now they’re flying home Sunday morning.

Barbara says, “We were going to be here for sure, but we now see the weather. We’ve always done the boat parade for 15 years. This is the first year we’ve missed in 15 years.”

This Sunday (11th) and next Sunday (18th) we will hold our annual San Diego Bay Parade of lights!! Rain or shine, the... Posted by San Diego Bay Parade of Lights on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights isn’t the only event in jeopardy of getting washed out from the anticipated winter storm.

Holiday festivities

Petco Park’s Holiday Market runs all weekend. Organizers said they cancelled a few nights last year because of heavy rain.

If you bought tickets in advance, refunds are issued only if it’s cancelled. According to the website- you can buy refund protection.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is in full swing. The SeaWorld fireworks show is schedules for 5:30 p.m. Saturday night kicks off the Mission Bay Parade of Lights. On Sunday, SeaWorld says it will determine when and what will close depending on the “level and severity of the rainfall”.

SeaWorld said in a statement to CBS 8:

“SeaWorld will be open for normal operating hours of 10 am – 7 pm on Sunday, Dec. 11. SeaWorld San Diego follows a weather matrix and depending on the level and severity of the rainfall will be how the park determines when and what will be closed (ie – rides, performances, presentations, etc.). We will access the weather and change our operations as and if needed.

For tickets, if a guest already has tickets and is unable to visit the park the day they selected, they can call guest services and reschedule their park visit for another day.”

From Petco Park to Point Loma, one day of rain in a sea of San Diego sunshine could upend holiday festivities.

