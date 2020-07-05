San Diego, Chula Vista to partner to replicate Bridge Shelter Program regionally

The City of San Diego will transfer its bridge shelter located in the Midway district to the City of Chula Vista to serve individuals experiencing homelessness.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas on Thursday announced a partnership to expand San Diego’s successful bridge shelter model regionally by replicating it in the South Bay.

The City of San Diego will transfer its bridge shelter located in the Midway district to the City of Chula Vista to serve individuals experiencing homelessness there as well as neighboring cities. The shelter has been operated by Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD), which plans to streamline placements into long-term housing using existing vouchers and to repurpose some of its existing capacity within its main campus to accommodate the need for veteran shelter.

The Chula Vista City Council will discuss this issue at its council meeting on Tuesday, May 12, at 5 p.m. The council will vote on accepting the donation of the bridge shelter and setting aside funding for operations. The shelter is anticipated to serve homeless individuals who reside in South San Diego County. Chula Vista will be engaging other south bay cities to help establish a joint-shelter program among the jurisdictions.

San Diego stood up three bridge shelters in 2017 to bring people off the streets and into a safe, sanitary environment amid a regional Hepatitis A outbreak. Understanding the City’s urgent need at the time, the U.S. Navy offered its property in the Midway district with the understanding that it would be for temporary use. The bridge shelter has served as a critical lifeline to hundreds of U.S. military veterans, including a veteran whose journey was highlighted in Mayor Faulconer’s 2020 State of the City Address.

The shelter was purchased and loaned to the City by the Lucky Duck Foundation, a local non-profit that has contributed to supporting San Diego’s efforts to reduce homelessness throughout the years.