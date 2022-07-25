San Diego City Council green lights measures for November ballot

This fall, voters will decide on a number of critical issues, from creating more child care for families to accessing more funding for infrastructure projects.

SAN DIEGO — This November, San Diego voters will weigh in on a number of critical issues from creating more child care for working families to accessing more funding for infrastructure projects.

On Monday, the San Diego City Council gave the green light to a number of proposed ballot measures. which will ultimately need San Diegans' support to move forward.

Here's what's heading to the November ballot:

Allowing recreation centers to offer child care services

One measure which voters will decide this fall, approved unanimously by City Council, would allow 42 city recreation centers in San Diego city parks to offer child care services: something that is currently banned.

"We currently have a child care crisis," said Council member Vivian Moreno. "Families throughout San Diego are severely burdened."

Council member Chris Cate spearheaded the measure.

"In a recent survey, over 74,000 children ages zero to five lacked access to licensed care," said Cate. "That's a huge number."

Fee for trash pick-up

Also heading to the November ballot: a proposal to reform the "People's Ordinance," which for more than a century has exempted most residents in single-family homes in the city of San Diego from having to pay for trash pick-up services, while most apartment and condo residents do have to foot the bill.

If ultimately passed, the revenue generated would go to the city's general fund, to help pay for projects like parks, libraries and public safety.

Excluding Midway District from height-limit restrictions

Another controversial measure, green-lighted by the council for the November ballot, would exclude the Midway District from the current 30-foot height limit on buildings in the coastal zone.

In 2020, a majority of voters supported a similar measure. but litigation led to the courts striking it down.

Backers of the measure say that removing the height limit would spur much-needed residential and business development in the Midway area.

"Doing so will provide an incredible opportunity to provide meaningful affordable housing for our region's low-income families," said Andrew Baker of Chelsea Investment Corps.

Fierce opponents, though, counter that this development would lead to more traffic and less open space for everyone.

"What you're doing is excluding low-income minorities who don't have any money from getting to the coast with this action," said John McNab of the non-profit group Save Our Access.

Ban on Project Labor Agreements

The fourth measure passed Monday, which San Diego voters will decide in November, is called 'Safeguard San Diego,' which would reverse the city's current ban on Project Labor Agreements (PLAs).

PLA's essentially hold contractors to higher standards for treating its workers, from wages to work conditions.

Supporters say this would allow the city to be eligible for millions of dollars in state funding for infrastructure projects like streets and parks.



