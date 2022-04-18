San Diego company unveils app to combat wrong way crashes

It's the first app of its kind in the world. "It's a game changer," said Sylvester Raymond, founder of JV Marketing Technologies.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — An estimated 400 people die each year in wrong way crashes in the United States.



A San Diego company is hoping to reduce those numbers with the first of its kind app, that alerts both drivers and law enforcement about wrong way drivers.

“If we can help law enforcement to get to these drivers before they commit this accident, then we just saved a lot of fatalities and a lot of damage, said Sylvester Raymond, founder of JV Marketing Technologies.



The San Diego based firm just released the "Wrong Way Driver Alert System."

"It's a game changer. It's a disrupter in the market for sure," said Raymond.



Cal Trans has spent millions trying to curb the problem, using signage, lighting, and infrared cameras.

But, according to statistics, the number of people who die each year in wrong way crashes continues to climb, with an estimated 40 deaths per year in California alone.

Once the Wrong Way Driver Alert System app is downloaded, users can report wrong way drivers.

That information is then shared with other drivers within a seven-mile radius who also have the app.

If you're the one driving the wrong way, the app can detect that as well.

“This algorithm will automatically pickup whether you're driving the wrong way. It knows the difference between whether you're making a left turn or turning around and going the wrong way. You'll get a voice and text saying you're driving the wrong way, please correct your course,” said Raymond.

So, how does this help law enforcement? Agencies can purchase what's called a police fire rescue or PFR unit, which Raymond's company will install and maintain.

The software will automatically alert law enforcement within a 50 mile radius of a wrong way driver, giving them the exact location.

Raymond says that makes it more reliable and timely than some of the delays associated with calling 9-1-1.

To use the software, participating agencies will pay seven million dollars for five years, which, according to Raymond, is much more cost effective than other deterrents.

At least one state is preparing to start a pilot program to test it out. Raymond hopes more will soon to do the same.

The app is available on the app store for Apple and Android users.

You have to have the app for it to work, but Raymond says he's talking to car companies about integrating this system into the car itself in the future.