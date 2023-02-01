San Diego County Board of Supervisor's Chair Nora Vargas to deliver annual State of the County Address

Watch the address on The CW San Diego and CBS8+ starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 1.

SAN DIEGO — Nora Vargas, San Diego County Board of Supervisors chair, is set to give the annual State of the County speech Wednesday evening. Vargas is the first Latina serving as Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

You can watch the address on The CW San Diego and CBS8+ starting at 6:00 p.m.

The county Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Nora Vargas to serve as chairwoman on January 10, while Terra Lawson-Remer was chosen as vice chair and Joel Anderson as chair pro-tem.

First elected in 2020 to represent District 1, Vargas replaces Nathan Fletcher, who served two terms as chair. Last month, Fletcher announced that he wouldn't seek a third term and proposed Vargas, a fellow Democrat, as his successor. In a speech after the vote, Vargas said she will work "with transparency and accountability," and let county employees know their work is respected.