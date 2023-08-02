How to vote | San Diego County District 4 supervisor special election

The special primary election to choose who will fill the vacant seat in San Diego County's Fourth Supervisorial District is set for Tuesday, Aug. 15.

SAN DIEGO — Around 700,000 voters will cast their ballot in the special primary election to choose who will fill the vacant seat in San Diego County's Fourth Supervisorial District. Election Day is on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The candidate who is elected will fill District 4's vacant seat for the remainder of the term ending in Jan. 2027. If there is no candidate that receives a majority vote on Aug. 15, a special general election will be held on Nov. 7.

Here's what you need to know.

Candidates

There are four candidates in the race to fill the District 4 Supervisor seat left vacant by Nathan Fletcher. You can read more about the candidates and hear from them directly here.

In alphabetical order by last name, the four candidates are Janessa Goldbeck, Paul McQuigg, Monica Montgomery Steppe, and Amy Reichert. *McQuigg did not respond to CBS 8's requests for an interview.

Janessa Goldbeck is currently the CEO of Vet Voice Foundation, a non-profit aiming to get veterans involved in public service. Goldbeck is a Marine Corps veteran.

is currently the CEO of Vet Voice Foundation, a non-profit aiming to get veterans involved in public service. Goldbeck is a Marine Corps veteran. Paul McQuigg is new on the political scene, but currently works for U.S. Census Bureau, according to his campaign website.

is new on the political scene, but currently works for U.S. Census Bureau, according to his campaign website. Monica Montgomery Steppe currently serves as District 4 Councilmember for the City of San Diego, also holding the title of Council President Pro Tem.

currently serves as District 4 Councilmember for the City of San Diego, also holding the title of Council President Pro Tem. Amy Reichert is currently a small business owner. According to her campaign website, she was adopted as an infant and grew up in San Diego. Amy worked as a private investigator and marketing professional.

Key dates

Aug. 1- Missed the voter registration deadline? You can conditionally register and vote by visiting the San Diego County Registrar's Office or any vote center through Election Day.

Aug. 5- Seven vote centers open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 15.

Aug. 15- Final day to vote. You can cast your ballot at 14 vote centers and 27 ballot drop box locations between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here if you're not sure if you live in the Fourth Supervisorial District.

Where to vote

Click here for a full list of ballot drop box locations.

Click here for a full list of vote center locations.