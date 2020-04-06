San Diego County requests National Guard

The City of La Mesa confirmed some National Guard personnel will respond to La Mesa Wednesday night.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County has requested the National Guard to assist with security in the region due to the recent civil unrest.

The City of La Mesa confirmed some National Guard personnel will respond to La Mesa Wednesday night.

San Diego residents may also see National Guard troops throughout the county.

On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, there were at least 1,000 U.S. National Guard personnel, but Mayor Eric Garcetti said they would not go to South Los Angeles, a region of the city with many black residents, adding that "would be a mistake" as the area has had a history of uprisings.

However, during this crisis, there have been few violent incidents in that part of the city, Garcetti said.

LAPD officers and National Guard personnel will still use the non- lethal tactics that have been discharged against looters and at times unruly protesters, but Garcetti said he hopes that kind of enforcement will be minimal.

More than 2,400 National Guard soldiers toting military assault rifles are on California streets. Authorities say that has allowed police officers to crack down on the rampant vandalism and thievery that scarred the first several days of demonstrations.

While the vast majority of protesters are peaceful, there have been violent clashes with police in Los Angeles, Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area and other cities.

Police say the troops are not playing a traditional law enforcement role, but are guarding key areas.