Details emerge on father who drove truck off cliff with toddlers inside allegedly on purpose

'Your heart sinks and your first thought is please tell me the girls weren’t in the car,” said officer Jonathan Wiese.

SAN DIEGO — The images and story shocked the community this weekend: a suspected suicidal father drove his truck off the ledge at Sunset Cliffs with his two-year-old twin daughters inside early Saturday.

"He had driven off the end of a 50-foot cliff and was upside down in the water,” said officer Jonathan Wiese, now deemed a hero after he jumped in the water to rescue the girls.

Officers began looking for the truck after the driver’s estranged wife called 911.

“A female caller had said her husband left with their twin two-year-old daughters [and] was suicidal,” Wiese said.

Once spotted, officers said they didn’t want to chase the vehicle for fear of what he would do - but the driver, now identified as Robert Brians, also spotted them.

“Before I could even plan my next mov,e he picked up speed and drove right off the end of the cliff and your heart sinks and your first thought is please tell me the girls weren’t in the car,” he said.

News 8 has since learned Brians' wife filed for divorce back in April and the case is cited as domestic violence with minor children.

According to a GoFundMe set up by a friend of the family, the twin two-year-olds were taken without permission by their father and their mother received numerous calls and texts that she would never see them again.

Around 5 a.m., Brians reportedly plunged his pickup truck off the cliff and that’s when Wiese dove in to save them.

“By the time I got to him, he had pulled both girls out of the truck and was now holding them trying to tread water and with the waves and just not having his hands - he kept going under with the girls,” Wiese told News 8.

Wiese got the girls to safety then stayed in the water with Brians until lifeguards could rescue him.

“He said, 'no they were on my lap when I drove over the cliff' and it’s him and the two girls in the driver seat going over the cliff without seat belts on,” Wiese said.

On Monday, News 8 learned the twins remain in the hospital but are expected to be okay.

“The only non-crushed area of the car was the driver’s seat compartment, so had those girls been in a car seat in the back, they would have most likely been killed," Wiese said.