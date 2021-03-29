x
San Diego fire crews extinguish trash truck fire in Grantville

SAN DIEGO — San Diego fire crews extinguished a trash truck fire in the area of Mission Gorge Road and Fairmount Avenue in Grantville on Sunday afternoon. 

A Toyota dealership in the area was evacuated as a safety precaution due to the fire being close to power lines, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. 

The natural gas tank on the truck caught fire, SDFD officials said. Several crews responded to the fire, and a heavy tow truck and an additional trash truck were also sent to the scene. 