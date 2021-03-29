San Diego fire crews extinguish trash truck fire in Grantville

A Toyota dealership in the area was evacuated as a safety precaution due to the fire being close to power lines, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego fire crews extinguished a trash truck fire in the area of Mission Gorge Road and Fairmount Avenue in Grantville on Sunday afternoon.

The natural gas tank on the truck caught fire, SDFD officials said. Several crews responded to the fire, and a heavy tow truck and an additional trash truck were also sent to the scene.