SAN DIEGO — Save San Diego Neighborhoods will call for a crackdown Thursday on corporate leasing companies that allegedly use rental units as short-term vacation rentals.

The group argues that these companies are essentially turning apartment complexes that could be used to help meet the region's housing crisis into illegal hotels. The group also says the practice drives up rents and is a nuisance to residents who live in communities with short-term vacation rentals.

San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry is expected to join the group during its news conference. Bry's district, which includes the coastal neighborhoods of La Jolla, Torrey Pines and University City, has been particularly affected by the proliferation of short-term vacation rentals.

"At a time that we have a housing crisis, more and more precious units are becoming short-term vacation rentals,'' Bry wrote in a Times of San

Diego opinion piece in July. "This unfortunate trend will continue until we act. Rents will continue to soar. Our infrastructure is already overwhelmed.''



Save San Diego Neighborhoods is scheduled to hold their news conference at noon on Thursday at the Louisiana Apartments at 2305 University Ave.