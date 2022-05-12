San Diego homeowners concerned about upcoming water, sewer rate hikes

San Diego homeowners found postcards in their mailboxes Monday; a notification that water and sewer rates are about to go up.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego homeowners found postcards in their mailboxes Monday; a notification that water and sewer rates are going up.

The increase: 2.5% for water and 4% for sewer usage. If you pay $100, it’ll be a few dollars more. But it's coming at a time of crippling inflation.

Scripps Ranch homeowner Patrick Pierce reacted, "I'm concerned that every time we turn around we get a new rate increase; whether it's SDG&E, water. I understand you have to pay for infra-structure but it seems like it's constant."

The notification explained that it's to pay for cost increases for imported water, and to replace aging pipes and wastewater mains, as well as to fund investments for future water programs.

Utility Consumers' Action Network asked if the increased billing is justified.

Executive Director Edward Lopez told CBS 8, "Whenever UCAN sees proposed hikes, whether it's water from the city, electricity from SDG&E; we're always asking, 'Really?' Is it reasonable to do it? Are there other ways?”

He zeroed in on the water cost hike. "It's called a pass-through fee but in years past, the city absorbed pass-through charges; why didn't they do it this time?," he said.

He mentioned transparency and fairness. "There's lots of questions. We don't have the answers to all of those questions."

Pierce, who is a realtor, worries about anything that effects affordability of housing in San Diego. "At what point do you say, 'Enough is enough.'? Let's cool down inflation, stop price increases. Let's have a little moratorium on having prices go up."

The rate increase takes effect Jan. 1.