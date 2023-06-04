San Diego is the most expensive U.S. city for a night out, a new study shows

SAN DIEGO — A new study by the price-monitoring website PriceListo lists America's Finest City as the most expensive city in the U.S. to go on a night out.
Charlotte, North Carolina followed with a night out costing on average $224.75 and Austin, Texas with an average of $221.23.
The study collected cost of living data from each U.S. city that has a population of 500,000 people or more. The study compared the average price of a cocktail, cab fare for a three-mile journey, a bottle of wine, and a pint of beer. And then added together the prices for an overall cost.
The study also analyzed data from the hotel site "Vio" to discover the median prices for a one-night stay in a budget hotel for each city.
The study finds the cost of a pint of beer in San Diego is $8.00, the second highest in the nation. A one-night hotel stay in America's finest City is the third highest, costing $167.28 dollars.
Top 10 most expensive US cities for a night out:
- San Diego - $225.27
- Charlotte - $224.75
- Austin - $221.23
- Memphis - $216.25
- Columbus - $212.47
- Boston - $211.16
- Seattle - $210.61
- Washington, DC - $210.39
- Houston - $209.54
- Tucson - $203.39
The cheapest pint of beer and cocktails was in San Antonio, Texas, according to the study. But the most affordable city in the U.S. for a night out was Las Vegas.
Top 10 most affordable US cities for a night out:
- Las Vegas - $120.76
- San Antonio - $134.56
- Oklahoma City - $136.98
- San Francisco - $142.94
- Fresno - $145.55
- Albuquerque - $157.47
- Jacksonville - $162.42
- Philadelphia - $168.74
- Fort Worth - $172.14
- Chicago - $173.81
