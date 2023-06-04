x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

San Diego is the most expensive U.S. city for a night out, a new study shows

A new study by PriceListo reports a night out in America's Finest City costs on average $225.27.

More Videos

SAN DIEGO — A new study by the price-monitoring website PriceListo lists America's Finest City as the most expensive city in the U.S. to go on a night out.

Charlotte, North Carolina followed with a night out costing on average $224.75 and Austin, Texas with an average of $221.23.

The study collected cost of living data from each U.S. city that has a population of 500,000 people or more. The study compared the average price of a cocktail, cab fare for a three-mile journey, a bottle of wine, and a pint of beer. And then added together the prices for an overall cost.

The study also analyzed data from the hotel site "Vio" to discover the median prices for a one-night stay in a budget hotel for each city. 

The study finds the cost of a pint of beer in San Diego is $8.00, the second highest in the nation. A one-night hotel stay in America's finest City is the third highest, costing $167.28 dollars.

Top 10 most expensive US cities for a night out: 

  1. San Diego - $225.27
  2. Charlotte - $224.75 
  3. Austin - $221.23
  4. Memphis - $216.25
  5. Columbus - $212.47
  6. Boston - $211.16
  7. Seattle - $210.61
  8. Washington, DC - $210.39 
  9. Houston - $209.54
  10. Tucson - $203.39

The cheapest pint of beer and cocktails was in San Antonio, Texas, according to the study. But the most affordable city in the U.S. for a night out was Las Vegas. 

Top 10 most affordable US cities for a night out:

  1. Las Vegas - $120.76
  2. San Antonio - $134.56
  3. Oklahoma City - $136.98 
  4. San Francisco - $142.94 
  5. Fresno - $145.55
  6. Albuquerque - $157.47
  7. Jacksonville - $162.42
  8. Philadelphia - $168.74
  9. Fort Worth - $172.14  
  10. Chicago - $173.81

Related Articles

WATCH RELATED: New study explores what salary you need to live 'comfortably' in San Diego (Mar 10, 2023)

Before You Leave, Check This Out