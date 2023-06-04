San Diego is the most expensive U.S. city for a night out, a new study shows

A new study by PriceListo reports a night out in America's Finest City costs on average $225.27.

SAN DIEGO — A new study by the price-monitoring website PriceListo lists America's Finest City as the most expensive city in the U.S. to go on a night out.

Charlotte, North Carolina followed with a night out costing on average $224.75 and Austin, Texas with an average of $221.23.

The study collected cost of living data from each U.S. city that has a population of 500,000 people or more. The study compared the average price of a cocktail, cab fare for a three-mile journey, a bottle of wine, and a pint of beer. And then added together the prices for an overall cost.

The study also analyzed data from the hotel site "Vio" to discover the median prices for a one-night stay in a budget hotel for each city.

The study finds the cost of a pint of beer in San Diego is $8.00, the second highest in the nation. A one-night hotel stay in America's finest City is the third highest, costing $167.28 dollars.

Top 10 most expensive US cities for a night out:

San Diego - $225.27 Charlotte - $224.75 Austin - $221.23 Memphis - $216.25 Columbus - $212.47 Boston - $211.16 Seattle - $210.61 Washington, DC - $210.39 Houston - $209.54 Tucson - $203.39

The cheapest pint of beer and cocktails was in San Antonio, Texas, according to the study. But the most affordable city in the U.S. for a night out was Las Vegas.

Top 10 most affordable US cities for a night out:

Las Vegas - $120.76 San Antonio - $134.56 Oklahoma City - $136.98 San Francisco - $142.94 Fresno - $145.55 Albuquerque - $157.47 Jacksonville - $162.42 Philadelphia - $168.74 Fort Worth - $172.14 Chicago - $173.81