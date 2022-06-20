San Diego elected leaders unveil plans on abortion care

On Friday, June 24, the conservative-majority Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Regional elected leaders will announce Monday efforts to protect and expand access to abortion care regionally, statewide, and at the federal level.

Vice Chair Nora Vargas will bring together regional elected leaders to demonstrate unity and solidarity with people who are in despair across the nation, due to the decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, June 24, the conservative-majority Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to overturn Roe. v. Wade, effectively ending abortion constitutional protections that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), introduced a constitutional amendment earlier this month that would ask voters to enshrine California’s abortion protections in the state Constitution. The state assembly is expected to vote on the amendment Monday.

Senate Constitutional Amendment 10 would prohibit the state from denying or interfering with a person’s “reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives,” according to the amendment.

The proposal must pass both houses with two-thirds approval before the June 30 deadline in order to place a measure on the November statewide ballot.