San Diego Loyal announce this will be final season

The team will play out the remaining 2023 season before ending operations after the USL said there was no viable stadium option.

The San Diego Loyal SC announced that this current season will be their last in San Diego.

In an announcement Thursday morning, the USL league said:

The United Soccer League announced today that it will transition the franchise rights held by USL Championship club San Diego Loyal SC’s ownership group after a viable near- and long-term stadium solution in the market did not materialize. The club has announced that 2023 will be its last season in the league.

San Diego Loyal SC Chairman, Ander Vassiliadis made the announcement via social media in a video:

A message from San Diego Loyal SC Chairman, Andrew Vassiliadis. pic.twitter.com/9Xkf1mEijX — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) August 24, 2023

The team plans to finish the existing season and the remaining 10 regularly scheduled matches. Their next match is on the road on Saturday, August 26 against Rio Grande Valley. Their next scheduled home game is scheduled to be against Birmingham on Sunday, September 3.

They have played their home games at USD's Torero Stadium on a temporary basis but had been looking for a more permanent place to play. In a search from Oceanside to the border, the team was unable to find a viable option.

The Loyal played their first regular season game on March 7, 2020. as part of the USL Championship, a United States Soccer Federation sanctioned Division II league.