San Diego is ranked #1 most fun place to live in the U.S.

According to U.S. News & World Report, San Diego is the most fun place to live in the U.S., with some of the best restaurants in the country and more.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Though San Diego might not be the most affordable place to live in the country, at least it's the most fun place to live!

The U.S. News & World Report released new data on Oct. 28, 2021, analyzing 150 metro areas in the United States to find the best places to live based on quality of life, job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there.

According to The 30 Most Fun Places to Live in the U.S. report, the Southern California beach city of San Diego is ranked #1 for its restaurants, sunny weather and amazing beaches.

San Diego is a frequently visited destination by people throughout the country, but San Diegans get to enjoy the San Diego Zoo, Sunset Cliffs Natural Park and Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, among other amzing spots, any time they want.

Here is the ranking for San Diego as the #1 Most Fun Places to Live in the U.S.:

Metro Population: 3,316,073

Median Home Price: $835,207

Average Annual Salary: $60,230

Parks Ranking: 8

Restaurants Ranking: 1

Shopping Ranking: 28

Here is the overall U.S. News & World Report ranking for San Diego, California out of 150 states:

#97 in Best Places to Live

#138 in Best Places to Retire

#3 in Best Places to Live in California

#4 in Most Expensive Places to Live

#11 in Best Places to Live for Quality of Life

