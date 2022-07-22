San Diego pharmacists vote to strike at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons

This vote gives union leaders the authorization to call for a strike as early as Monday, June 25.

SAN DIEGO — Pharmacists and pharmacy workers at local grocery stores throughout San Diego County could go on strike as early as Monday.

Friday was the final day for union workers to reach a deal with the grocery stores. Workers are upset over they call unfair staffing, scheduling and wages at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores.

Seven United Food and Commercial Workers unions, including (UFCW) Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442, which represent more than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy worker at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions locations across Southern California, announced an overwhelming membership vote that authorizes union leadership to call for Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strikes should they become necessary.

UFWC Local 135 President, Todd Walters, said they have been in negotiations since March to address these issues, but talks have stalled.

"Most people don't know that COVID has added a huge workload on the pharmacists and this issue of safety and staffing has come up and yet the companies have fail to recognize and respond to this." said Walters.

Shoppers say the strike could impact those who depend on the stores the most.

"I think if the pharmacists go on strike it would definitely affect the people who come here for multiple needs. They need to work it out because people need to be able to get their needs met, hopefully they can come to an agreement," said one shopper.

"I understand their plight, but it does affect people like my mom, and the elderly," said another shopper.

Walters says pharmacists have taken on more responsibilities in the aftermath of the pandemic, while continuing to work long 12-hours shifts.

He says they’re asking the stores to address staffing issues and agree on a set schedule with a pre-determined amount of hours for pharmacists.

"We could be hitting the streets and look, we don't want to do this but the the biggest issue of public and community needs to know is these pharmacists are working 12 hour shifts. they're not getting breaks and lunches. this is not the person that I want necessarily, you know, administering my medication. this is a danger issue for our community, it needs to be resolved," said Walters.

Up to 135 pharmacists in San Diego county at 55 locations could soon be walking out on their jobs.

The UFC2 says they want to come to an agreement and avoid a strike, but only if the company is willing to resolve staffing issues

CBS 8 reached out to the stores to see if they will have a contingency plan in place if workers go on strike, and we have yet to hear back.

No date has been set for a strike.