Pharmacy murder suspect shot and killed by San Diego police in East County

A man suspected of stabbing a pharmacy worker to death in the College Area on Tuesday was later shot by San Diego police in Crest, near El Cajon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — An armed man, suspected of fatally stabbing a woman at a College Area pharmacy on Tuesday, was later was shot and killed by San Diego police officers in East County.

The shooting occurred while officers with the San Diego Police Department were investigating leads related to the fatal stabbing of the 66-year-old pharmacy worker.

Fatal pharmacy stabbing

On Tuesday at around 4:00 p.m., San Diego police officers responded to a violent disturbance Alvarado Pharmacy on Reservoir Drive in the College area.

When officers arrived, the pharmacy doors were locked with an injured woman inside. Officers forced entry and found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, the San Diego Police Department said.

"It appears the suspect and victim were either co-owners or employees of the business where this incident occurred and for unknown reasons, the suspect attacked the victim," San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Shooting

While officers investigated, they obtained a detailed description of the suspect and a possible home address. San Diego Police Department officers coordinated with the Sheriff's department to make contact with the suspect.

After an altercation, and an initial deployment of bean bags, two officers fired their weapons, killing the 77-year-old man suspected in the fatal stabbing.

The man who isn't being identified publicly by authorities was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had a shotgun in his possession, but did not fire his weapon at officers, the Sheriff's Department said. No other injuries were reported.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department will now investigate the shooting between San Diego Police Department officers and the 77-year-old man.