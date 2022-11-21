San Diego Police will start enforcing Gaslamp street vendor ban in December

Street vending is banned in Gaslamp, East Village and areas of Little Italy.

SAN DIEGO — A hot dog vendor is facing criminal charges and is accused of stabbing another vendor in an alleged turf-war over the weekend. It happened Saturday outside of Petco Park but the city says the vendors shouldn't have been there.

Street vending is banned in Gaslamp, East Village and areas of Little Italy. The ban went into place over the summer. The vendors have stuck around due to a lack of police enforcement.

Michael Trimble, the executive director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association, said there were 70 vendors in Gaslamp this past Saturday.

"That's a huge amount of people, that's a huge amount of trash, grease, health and safety. So many violations these vendors just disregard the neighborhood and the rules. It has caused us to spend more money on street cleaning and trash," Trimble said.

He said the association has pushed the city to enforce the ban and now things are changing. Police have started warning vendors that they're prohibited from being in the Gaslamp. Police enforcement will start the first weekend of December.

"The wild west ways of street vending in San Diego are over and enforcement of these laws will be strict and aggressive," said Mayor Todd Gloria.

In areas that allow vendors, all must have a sidewalk vending permit to operate. The city has extended these rules to beaches and its coastal zone. During the summer months, vending is off limits in Mission Bay Park, La Jolla Shores boardwalk and Balboa Park.

The street vending law for coastal areas is expected to go into effect sometime early next year.

