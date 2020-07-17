San Diego Pride week goes virtual this year

Organizers said parade will include live and pre-taped elements.

SAN DIEGO — It's an event that draws thousands of people from all over the world. San Diego Pride Week is underway, but this year because of the pandemic, everything will be virtual.

However, organizers of the big event said it will still be special.

"Hundreds of people have submitted videos. We've got live performances, A-list celebrities, [and] local performers," said Fernando Lopez, Executive Director of San Diego Pride.

Lopez said Saturday the parade will still begin with opening ceremonies the way it always has.

"You'll see the whole parade, all these people you're used to seeing, you're still going to see them. You're just going to see them streaming into your television or your mobile device," he said.

He didn't want to give too much away.

"We don't want to tell people exactly what we're doing and exactly where we're going to be, because we don't want people to be there. We want to keep our community healthy and safe as possible," he said.

Wednesday night, St. Paul's Cathedral lit up in pride colors for its virtual interfaith celebration. Lopez said 20,000 people logged on to watch. He said last weekend's virtual women's festival drew 60,000 viewers online.

"I think when they're starting a watch party or something online, they're able to do a Zoom call while they're watching at the same time, and they're actually able to engage," said Lopez.

This year - you can buy your own "Pride Party Pack" which includes food and beverages from local restaurants. Lopez said some of the proceeds will go directly to San Diego Pride for education and advocacy programs.

He said it's also a great way to support local businesses.

"We know that local businesses are suffering right now, so a lot of them really rely on San Diego Pride to happen in order to have a really financially successful year," he said.

For a complete schedule of events, click here.