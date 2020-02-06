Protest group gathers near San Diego police headquarters downtown, streets shutdown

SAN DIEGO — A protest group gathered Monday evening near San Diego police headquarters in East Village, according to SDPD. It appeared the group may have dispersed or headed toward Balboa Park just before 7:30 p.m.
Police shut down Broadway between 13th and 15th avenues to vehicle traffic when the group was in front of HQ and there was a large police presence in the area.
This group was in addition to a protest group that marched through Balboa Park earlier in the day although it appeared some of that group made their way to Downtown to join the new protest.
News 8 received reports Monday that Downtown San Diego businesses closed early Monday after following looting and vandalism in the area Sunday following a morning of peaceful protests.