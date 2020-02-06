Protest group gathers near San Diego police headquarters downtown, streets shutdown

Police have shut down Broadway between 13th and 15th avenues to vehicle traffic in the East Village are

SAN DIEGO — A protest group gathered Monday evening near San Diego police headquarters in East Village, according to SDPD. It appeared the group may have dispersed or headed toward Balboa Park just before 7:30 p.m.

Police shut down Broadway between 13th and 15th avenues to vehicle traffic when the group was in front of HQ and there was a large police presence in the area.

This group was in addition to a protest group that marched through Balboa Park earlier in the day although it appeared some of that group made their way to Downtown to join the new protest.