Protest group gathers near San Diego police headquarters downtown, streets shutdown

Police have shut down Broadway between 13th and 15th avenues to vehicle traffic in the East Village are
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — A protest group gathered Monday evening near San Diego police headquarters in East Village, according to SDPD. It appeared the group may have dispersed or headed toward Balboa Park just before 7:30 p.m. 

Police shut down Broadway between 13th and 15th avenues to vehicle traffic when the group was in front of HQ and there was a large police presence in the area.

This group was in addition to a protest group that marched through Balboa Park earlier in the day although it appeared some of that group made their way to Downtown to join the new protest.

News 8 received reports Monday that Downtown San Diego businesses closed early Monday after following looting and vandalism in the area Sunday following a morning of peaceful protests. 

