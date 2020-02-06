Group from Balboa Park protest makes way through Hillcrest

Earlier in the day peaceful protesters made their way through Balboa Park and in front of SDPD headquarters.

SAN DIEGO — Following a day of peaceful protests, a hundreds marched from Balboa Park to Hillcrest, where they stopped at the Pride flag pole before marching back towards Balboa Park.

San Diego police were on hand as the group marched through the street on Park Boulevard and University Avenue.

Earlier in the day protesters marched through Balboa Park. Another group gathered in front of San Diego police headquarters with some of the Balboa Park group joining them. The protesters then made their way back to the west side of Balboa Park where they held a moment of silence and knelt on the grass.

The large group began to disperse around 8:30 p.m. but a smaller group remained behind and started to hand out milk jugs with one speaker talking about what to do if you're sprayed by tear gas.

In downtown San Diego, it was a very different scene late Monday night.

The San Diego Police declared an unlawful assembly in effect for the area of 1400 Broadway.

SDPD asked protesters to clear the area and head away from the scene.

The department warned those who remained or returned against order could be cited, arrested, and risked exposure to chemical agents and less-lethal force applications.

Around 9 p.m., Monday, there were about 100 people outside the department.