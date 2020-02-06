San Diego police to stop using blood-stopping neck restraint

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer says authorities want to make sure something like Floyd's death doesn't happen in the nation's eighth-largest city.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police will immediately stop using a blood-stopping neck hold called a carotid restraint in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The mayor and police chief announced Monday that the carotid restraint will no longer be a use-of-force tactic. Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer says authorities want to make sure something like Floyd's death doesn't happen in the nation's eighth-largest city.

“That starts today with the police chief’s decision to immediately stop this particular restraint that has led to so much concern and frustration by many in our minority communities. I want to thank Chief Nisleit for listening to those demanding justice and doing the right thing," said Faulconer.

Police figures showed San Diego officers used it hundreds of times in the past five years. Activists contend it is disproportionately used against minorities. Many police departments already ban its use.