Things ratcheted up later in La Mesa when thousands of demonstrators broke through a police line and walked onto Interstate 8.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The protests started on Saturday with a caravan that drove from Liberty Station to Mayor Faulconer's house to protest the use of chokeholds by police.

The group says they are protesting a La Mesa police officer's use of force while detaining a black man at a trolley station on Wednesday.