San Diego rallies to support Maui after devastating wildfires

Local businesses and organizations, many with ties to Maui, are holding fundraisers to help those affected by the recent wildfires.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are rushing to support Maui after devastating wildfires destroyed homes and displaced residents on the island.

With so many connections between San Diego and Maui, businesses and groups here are raising and donating money for those in need. Cohn Restaurant Group, based in San Diego but operating two restaurants in Maui, started a GoFundMe and pledged to match all donations up to $100,000. The money will provide direct assistance to their Maui employees who lost their homes.

"It was devastating at the beginning when we couldn't locate all our employees and get in touch with everybody," said Jeff Pittrof of Cohn Restaurant Group, noting around two dozen employees were displaced. "This fundraiser is to raise money for their survival, so they can put food and clothing on their backs – which is super important now that they’ve lost everything."

Other local businesses are fundraising too, including Jimmy's Famous American Tavern donating 10% of sales on August 16, 23, and 30 to support a Maui firefighter who lost his home. Cafe Luna is giving 25% of proceeds on August 17th to the Maui Food Bank. Harrah's Resort Southern California is holding several charity events over the next few weeks to also benefit the Maui Food Bank.

The San Diego Police Officers Association is collecting donations for Maui police officers impacted by the fires. "Ten officers who work for the Maui Police Department lost their homes, destroyed in the Lahaina fire while they were working," said Sgt. Jared Wilson, President of the San Diego Police Officers Association.

Fortunately, Cohn Restaurant Group's two Maui restaurants, Plantation House and Castaway Café, escaped structural damage so employees have jobs waiting for them. In fact, many employees recently gathered at the Plantation House kitchen and prepared 2,500 donated meals for displaced families.

San Diegans have donated over $100,000 so far and organizers say they aren’t surprised our community has been so generously supporting the island. "So many people have been to Maui that it holds a super special place in their hearts," said Pittrof. "Whether it was for a wedding, family reunion or vacation, these memories are spectacular."