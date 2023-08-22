Study: San Diego ranked third most expensive weekend getaway in United States

SAN DIEGO — Are you eyeing America's Finest City as your next weekend getaway, or looking for a staycation? Well, prepare your funds - a study revealed you'd need at least $1,231 for a comfortable San Diego experience.
" With the average beer costing over $10, San Diego's charm certainly comes at a considerable cost, reinforcing its reputation as an attractive yet expensive destination," said Kieran Griffiths with Journo Research.
In April 2023, CBS 8 visited San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, where customers at several restaurants said they would spend up to $200 in one night, and that was just on drinks alone.
A fun night in San Diego could quickly become pricey.
Data collected from hotels, public transport, taxi rides, theatre tickets, cinema tickets, alcoholic beverages, and lunchtime and dinnertime menus combined each cost to reveal the most expensive weekend getaways in the country.
Research from travel website Scott and Yanling ranked San Diego third on their list of "top ten most expensive weekend getaways."
Boston, Massachusetts, came in first at an average weekend for two people costing at least $1,401, according to data from the United States Census Bureau, Kayak, Expatistan, and Numbeo.
Top Ten Most Expensive Weekend Getaways
- Boston, Massachusetts at $1,401
- New York City, New York, at $1,291
- San Diego, California at $1,231
- San Francisco, California at $1,206
- Seattle, Washington at $1,153
- Denver, Colorado at $1,106
- Long Beach, California at $1,099
- Washington, District of Columbia at $1,096
- Los Angeles, California at $1,070
- Chicago, Illinois at $1,070
Temporary housing accommodations seemed to be a deciding factor in the study.
"A one-night hotel stay in America's Finest City is the third highest, costing 167.28 dollars," according to a study conducted by PriceListo.
“It’s the price of paradise I guess, so you gotta pick or choose what to spend your money on,” said Oceanside resident Jake Lewis when he spoke with CBS 8 regarding San Diego's affordability.
The data analyzed the 50 most populated American cities to determine the average getaway cost for two people.
