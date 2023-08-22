Study: San Diego ranked third most expensive weekend getaway in United States

Data collected from hotels, public transportation, bars, restaurants, etc. revealed San Diego to be one of the most expensive weekend getaways in the country.

SAN DIEGO — Are you eyeing America's Finest City as your next weekend getaway, or looking for a staycation? Well, prepare your funds - a study revealed you'd need at least $1,231 for a comfortable San Diego experience.

" With the average beer costing over $10, San Diego's charm certainly comes at a considerable cost, reinforcing its reputation as an attractive yet expensive destination," said Kieran Griffiths with Journo Research.

In April 2023, CBS 8 visited San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, where customers at several restaurants said they would spend up to $200 in one night, and that was just on drinks alone.

A fun night in San Diego could quickly become pricey.

Data collected from hotels, public transport, taxi rides, theatre tickets, cinema tickets, alcoholic beverages, and lunchtime and dinnertime menus combined each cost to reveal the most expensive weekend getaways in the country.

Research from travel website Scott and Yanling ranked San Diego third on their list of "top ten most expensive weekend getaways."

Boston, Massachusetts, came in first at an average weekend for two people costing at least $1,401, according to data from the United States Census Bureau, Kayak, Expatistan, and Numbeo.

Top Ten Most Expensive Weekend Getaways

Boston, Massachusetts at $1,401 New York City, New York, at $1,291 San Diego, California at $1,231 San Francisco, California at $1,206 Seattle, Washington at $1,153 Denver, Colorado at $1,106 Long Beach, California at $1,099 Washington, District of Columbia at $1,096 Los Angeles, California at $1,070 Chicago, Illinois at $1,070

Temporary housing accommodations seemed to be a deciding factor in the study.

"A one-night hotel stay in America's Finest City is the third highest, costing 167.28 dollars," according to a study conducted by PriceListo.

“It’s the price of paradise I guess, so you gotta pick or choose what to spend your money on,” said Oceanside resident Jake Lewis when he spoke with CBS 8 regarding San Diego's affordability.

The data analyzed the 50 most populated American cities to determine the average getaway cost for two people.