FEMA study ranks San Diego County at the top of list for wildfire risk

SAN DIEGO — A study from FEMA has ranked San Diego County as one of the highest counties in the United States at risk for wildfires.

The ranking calculates the expected loss each year because of natural hazards when compared to the rest of the U.S.

It calculated data that reflects a community's expected annual loss value when it comes to natural disasters.

The value for San Diego's wildfires came out to nearly $400 million, for homeowners in San Diego the ranking sparks concern.

Brent Pascua with CalFire, says the ranking comes from a number of reasons.

“We have all types of vegetation, the grasslands, the chaparral, even forests. all three that can be slightly flammable at certain times,” he said.

CalFire also blames the topography as well as San Diego's weather.

“Those winds blow extremely fast, the relative humidities drop extremely fast and they are very low. so that helps speed up wildfires,” said Pascua.

However, this year's fire season might come with even more issues after a wet winter season.

“That vegetation that grew is dry and it’s what’s been burning recently,” said Pascua.

Fire officials also advise people to be cautious with any hot tools that can quickly spark a fire.

It's also important to maintain 100 feet of defensible space to reduce the chances of a fire spreading to your home.

