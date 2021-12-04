San Diego Restaurant Week returns amid orange tier status

Countywide more than 180 eateries began offering a special, price-fixed menu on Sunday and under the orange tier can now serve food indoors at 50% capacity.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — At brunch time Sunday, the outdoor patios in the downtown corridor of Little Italy and the Gaslamp were packed with eaters ready to enjoy an almost fully reopened San Diego

“There’s only so much food we can make,” laughed Donna Jean restaurant owner Roy Elam.

The all-vegan eatery near Balboa Park boasts a large patio and has been able to accommodate the influx of paying customers. Though the orange tier allows restaurants to serve food indoors at 50% capacity, many of the restaurants News 8 saw Sunday afternoon had the bulk of their customers in the outdoor parklets.

“We’ve got the outdoor patio and we’re not in a rush to open up the indoor,” said Elam. “We know that June 15 is when the governor said they’re going to open everything up. So we’re planning on having indoor open by then.”

Sunday also marked the start of San Diego Restaurant Week. Countywide more than 180 eateries began offering a special, price-fixed menu. While the week usually signals a boost of profit and exposure for San Diego cafes and bistros, with the general excitement that diners are once again able to have brunch with friends on a San Diego afternoon, that’s good enough exposure for any restaurant.