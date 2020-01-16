SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Bushfires continue to create havoc across the Australian continent and over one billion animals are believed to have been killed.

As part of an Australian wildlife rescue effort, San Diego restaurants plan a fundraiser on Monday Jan. 20 in which they will be donating a percentage of sales to support W.I.R.E.S., (Wildlife Information, Rescue, and Education Service).

RELATED: Australian government drops food in effort to help wildlife impacted by bushfires

RELATED: San Diego Zoo Global researchers will travel to Australia to help save koalas

W.I.R.E.S. is the largest wildlife rescue & rehabilitation charity in Australia and provides rescue and rehabilitation for all native Australian animals.

The following restaurants will donate 25% of all sales on Jan. 20:

Union Kitchen (Encinitas)

Tap (Encinitas)

Union Kitchen (Gaslamp)

Tap (Gaslamp)

Pacific Beach AleHouse

Backyard Kitchen and Tap

Waterbar

"This is a disaster on a global scale where so many people and animals have been affected by this disaster, and we just want to do our small part," said Chris Cox, COO of OMG Hospitality Group.

All City Taco locations (North Park, La Mesa, Imperial Beach, Encinitas) will donate 10% of all sales from the day.

"We are just hoping to raise as much money as we can and support Australia during this time, so we’re getting the word out for people to come dine at any location on Monday, January 20th," said Gerry Torres, owner of City Tacos.

Crews battling Australia's bushfires said they have been able to turn from defense to offense for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather.

The weather is expected to remain benign for the next week, although any deterioration in conditions after that could see the wildfires flare up again.





