San Diego Sheriff's deputy arrested for bringing cocaine on jail property

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday after suspected cocaine was located inside his vehicle on jail property.

Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, was arrested around 5:47 p.m. Friday after his colleagues discovered "suspected cocaine" inside his car on jail property, San Diego Sheriff's shared in a press release.

"We are grateful to the Sheriff's detectives who worked quickly and diligently on this case," Sheriff's said.

Arrest records showed Wereski was held on $25,000 bail for one charge related to a possible controlled substance in prison.

"The safety of our jails is dependent upon keeping drugs from entering our facilities, and we will not tolerate misconduct from our employees. We will initiate investigations and continue to hold our employees accountable for any misconduct or potential criminal behavior," Sheriff's said.

Wereski was booked into the Central Jail facility and suspended from the San Diego Sheriff's department without pay.

In January 2023, San Diego Sheriff's arrested one of their deputies Friday on 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Deputy Richey was employed with the San Diego Sheriff's Department since March 2007 before being suspended and having his pay withheld.

"As steadfast public servants, we will maintain the highest expectations and require all our employees to adhere to policies and procedures and all federal, state, and local statutes. The communities we serve expect this of the Sheriff's Department, and we demand this of ourselves," deputies said.

San Diego Sheriff's Department said the investigation is still ongoing, with limited information available.