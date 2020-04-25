San Diego Sheriffs make multiple arrests at Encinitas protest

The people were issued a misdemeanor citation for violating the stay-at-home order and stepping foot onto a closed beach.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — At least three people were arrested on Saturday morning during a protest at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas. The people were taken to patrol stations and were issued a misdemeanor citation for violating the stay-at-home order and stepping foot onto a closed beach.

The protest was a part of "The Surfs Up Shred the Tidal Wave of Tyranny." "There isn't a reason anymore to keep people locked down and locked out of these public spaces. This is our beach. These are our rights, and we are going to exercise those rights,” said Crista Curtis, the former organizer of last Sunday’s Encinitas protest calls the lockdown restrictions unreasonable.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Friday’s announcement of beaches reopening should impact the protests.

"Our police department will be there to ensure that everyone is safe and is following our social distancing orders. They are there for a reason to protect public health. There is a balance that our police department does and I think does it very well," Faulconer said.