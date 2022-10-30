18-year-old woman still seeking justice a year later after allegedly being gang-raped by former San Diego State football players

A victim who claimed she was gang-raped by three former San Diego State University Aztecs players is still seeking justice a year after the incident.

SAN DIEGO — Just a few blocks from San Diego State University, a teenager reported to police that she was gang-raped while attending a party in October 2021, and she's still seeking justice.

The now 18-year-old victim said she still suffers from the trauma of that night.

"I just want my criminal case to pull through, and I'd like to see charges filed," said the victim, who requested to remain anonymous to the public.

Her attorney, Dan Gilleon, said friends had been trying to find the high school senior the night of the incident and eventually did.

"...There, all bloodied up and crying and saying she was raped," Gilleon added.

She was taken to a hospital for officials to gather a rape kit, where DNA from multiple donors was recovered.

The investigation turned into a 'he said, she said; and remained open.

"It's pretty tragic for a young woman that multiple men raped, and with all the evidence that we know the D.A. has, it's pretty hard for her to deal with," said Dan Gilleon.

With no criminal prosecution after ten months, Gilleon filed a civil suit on the victim's behalf.

It named three former SDSU Aztec football players, Matt Araiza, Zavier Leonard, and Pa'a Ewaliko.

Araiza was drafted as a punter by the National Football League Buffalo Bills, but he was shortly cut by the team four days after the suit was filed.

"Well, that was a little justice for her because she and her family were getting harassed violently," Gilleon told CBS 8.

San Diego Police responded to a request for information, saying the District Attorney for San Diego County has the case.

"The civil case will probably take a year and a half, but we're going to be able to do a lot more investigation than the DA. They have the power of subpoena, they can get an arrest warrant or search warrant from a judge, but they have to jump through some hurdles," said San Diego police officials.

"I don't think I'll fully heal until I get closure of everything being done with and everybody being held properly accountable, but it is something that I will be dealing with forever. I don't think I'll fully get over it," the victim added.