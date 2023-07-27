San Diego Unified kicks off Chicano Federation Soccer Academy

Students will get a chance to develop skills like leadership and problem-solving all through playing soccer.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego Unified School District announced on Thursday, July 27, the start of a new summer camp program at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

As part of the Level Up Program, the school district's free enrichment program, the district teamed up with the San Diego Foundation. As a result, the Chicano Federation announced that they are launching the Chicano Federation Soccer Academy.

The Soccer Academy provides resources for 1,200 San Diego Unified students who are considered to be low-income and under-resourced. They offer leadership, problem-solving, team-building, and decision-making development as well as physical and technical skills over the course of a nine-week soccer camp.

The Chicano Federation partners with the school district to help not just the kids, but they want to help parents. Professional players and coaches from the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club will make regular appearances during the course of the camp as well.

The Chicano Federation started as a tireless group of advocates dedicated to civil rights and participating in civic life. Now, those roots empower them to serve the diverse populations throughout San Diego with programs that help children and families access vital and life-changing services.