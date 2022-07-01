Most San Diego neighborhoods are conserving water, but some have increased usage

San Diegans are using less water, with only nine out of 39 zip codes having increased daily water use.

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are using less water than they did three years ago, according to new data obtained by CBS 8.

This, as the city of San Diego has implemented new water restrictions for residents to address the state's ongoing water shortages and is set to raise water rates once again by 3 percent.

WATCH RELATED: San Diegans asked to cut back on water usage

And while the state and the city are urging residents to save water, many zip codes and communities throughout the city of San Diego are currently using less water now than they did three years ago.

According to data from the city of San Diego, obtained by CBS 8, single-family homes in only nine out of 39 local zip codes use more water now than they did in 2018.

The data looked at average daily water consumption in gallons for the entire zip code.

So, which communities saw the largest decreases and the steepest increases?

The communities that saved the most water since 2018

Single-family homes in La Jolla's 92037 zip code used 37.6 gallons less per day in 2021 than it did in 2018.

Carmel Valley saw the next largest decrease. The residents in single-family homes used 22.3 gallons less a day while the zip code including Scripps Ranch was third using 18.4 gallons less a day.

The San Diego zip codes that used more water

According to the data from the city, La Mesa's 91942 saw the steepest average daily usage. Single-family homes there used 176 more gallons a day in 2021 than they did in 2018. Solana Beach's 92075 zip saw the second steepest increase with an average of 82 more gallons a day, with Miramar's 92145 zip code close behind, averaging 67.3 more gallons a day than three years prior.

As reservoirs drop the cost of water rises

On June 22, a San Diego City Council Committee set a date to vote on a 3 percent increase in water rates to cover San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA) increase in charges for water purchases.

That vote is set for September 20. 2022.