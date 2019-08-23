SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo is set to reopen on Friday morning after it was shut down due to a gas leak near the front entrance on Thursday.

Construction crews working near the front of the zoo broke a 4-inch-diameter utility line which caused authorities to close the main entrance to the zoo and its parking lot as a public safety precaution.

Zoo officials stressed that, “all animals at the zoo were safe and secure.”

Just south of the zoo, all buildings along El Prado -- including the San Diego Museum of Man, Museum of Art and Natural History Museum -- were closed until further notice, as was Spanish Village, according to park officials. The Air and Space Museum, however, remained open, city spokesman Tim Graham said.

Crews stopped the leak just before 11 and continued to repair it throughout Thursday.

