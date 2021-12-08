San Diego's population up 6% according to latest census

San Diego has grown by about 80,000 people in the last 10 years seeing a 6% growth.

SAN DIEGO — The Asian population in San Diego has increased double digits over 10 years. As of 2020, over 410,000 live in the county or 12.5%.

Many people move to San Diego for many different reasons.

"Frankly it was the winters. I couldn’t stand Michigan winters anymore so I came back home” said Steve Asselin.

For others, it's the convenience of being close to home.

"I think West Coast, especially here, is close to Asia. There's a direct flight to Tokyo" said Satomi Nelson

Either way you look at it, San Diego has grown by about 80,000 people in the last 10 years seeing a 6% growth. Census data shows, the city is still one of the top 10 most populous cities in America.

In California, Hispanics are now the largest racial group growing from 37 to 39 %; then Asian Americans who take up 15% of the population.

Government relations and spokesperson for Asian American Pacific Islander coalition Joann Fields said the census data is important going forward.

"It's representation, and allocation of resources," said Fields.

She said everything from language used on a voter ballot to elected officials will be based of the results of the census data.